Magic for Every Member of Your Crew on a Disney Cruise
When you set sail with Disney, you’ll experience an unforgettable holiday that boasts fun and leisure for each and every member of the family so that no one ever has to compromise.
Whether it's relaxing "me time" for adults, imaginative activities for the kids or thrilling entertainment for the whole family, a Disney cruise invites everyone to enjoy their favourites — and share in the magic together.
A Holiday For The Whole Family
Every Disney cruise offers a different kind of enchantment for little pirates, princesses and parents alike so everyone can enjoy their favourite things.
Families
Disney cruises offer activities to bring families together to create long-lasting memories: live, Broadway-calibre Disney shows, deck parties, Port Adventures and more.
Entertainment — Attend dazzling, original Disney live shows in the lavish Walt Disney Theatre, like Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, Beauty and the Beast, and Tangled: The Musical. Catch first-run movies - some in Disney Digital 3-D - in the Buena Vista Theatre. And be a part of the magic during open-air, music-and-dance deck parties - like our swashbuckling “Pirate Night” celebration with a "Pirates in the Caribbean" show and deck party- that are heavy on fun and fireworks!
Pools & Water Fun — Make waves with the whole family at Goofy’s Pool and Donald’s Pool, featuring a main pool and 2 whirlpool spas -plus daytime activities, nighttime deck parties and “dive-in” movies. Or ride a swell of excitement to an unforgettable splashdown on our AquaDuck and AquaDunk waterslides.
Destinations — Whatever port your family docks in, you’ll become an explorer on a mission of dreamlike discovery. Swim, snorkel and sunbathe amid scenic tropical beaches in the Caribbean and at our own private island in The Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay. Come face-to-face with authentic, real-world cultures and places, such as Hemingway's home on Key West, Rome’s celebrated Colosseum, awe inspiring views across the Norwegian Fjords or Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Port Adventures — Family activities are abundant with Disney's shore excursions - onshore activities that let everyone in the family have a premiere port-of-call experience - like sailing and snorkelling in the Caribbean, going on a glacier safari and barbecue in Norway, mastering your cooking skills in Italy, coming face-to-flipper with dolphins in The Bahamas or zip-lining in Mexico.
Adults
Adults can escape to the privacy of adults-only locales and experiences - from luxurious spa treatments and intimate dining to exciting nightlife and an adult-exclusive pool.
Adult Exclusive Dining — Savour fine, Northern Italian cuisine and breathtaking ocean views at Palo or delight in elegant French-inspired cuisine at Remy for dinner and brunch on the Disney Dream ship.
Adults-Only Deck Spaces — Unwind at Quiet Cove Pool designed just for adults, relax with a coffee, cocktail or light bite at Cove Café or at one of our other bar areas, or simply soak up the ocean breezes and spectacular views on our spacious decks.
Serenity Bay Beach — Adults can surrender to sun-kissed sands and translucent blue water at this adults-only haven located on Disney’s private island in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Find everything you need for a relaxing day in the sun, including lounge chairs, beach umbrellas, towels, a BBQ lunch and a full-service bar.
Kids
Imaginative play in vivid settings, delightful Disney-themed entertainment and unforgettable interactions with Disney Characters are just some of the onboard offerings to keep your child having fun.
Youth Clubs — Children of every age can find something to love at age-appropriate clubs hosted by specially trained Disney counsellors. Kids can play alongside some of their favourite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Characters, while tweens and teens can enjoy a near-endless range of activities, games and surprises designed just for them.
Character Experiences — Deck parties, kids clubs and designated autograph sessions are only a few of the opportunities to meet, greet, share hugs and snap pictures of some of your favourite Disney Characters.
Dining — Each onboard restaurant is fantastically themed and features food kids find irresistible, as well as friendly servers who take extra special care of little ones. With our convenient Dine and Play program, kids can enjoy their meals earlier and then be escorted by counsellors to youth clubs while adults can continue to enjoy dinner at a leisurely pace. And, in addition to 3 lavishly designed Main Dining restaurants, we also offer charming casual buffets, quick-service eateries and convenient in-room dining. Room service is also included on all cruises including all snacks and drinks.
Onboard entrainment and destination may vary by ship and itinerary. Height restrictions apply on water slide rides. Disney Character appearances may vary each sailing.