Families

Disney cruises offer activities to bring families together to create long-lasting memories: live, Broadway-calibre Disney shows, deck parties, Port Adventures and more.

Entertainment — Attend dazzling, original Disney live shows in the lavish Walt Disney Theatre, like Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, Beauty and the Beast, and Tangled: The Musical. Catch first-run movies - some in Disney Digital 3-D - in the Buena Vista Theatre. And be a part of the magic during open-air, music-and-dance deck parties - like our swashbuckling “Pirate Night” celebration with a "Pirates in the Caribbean" show and deck party- that are heavy on fun and fireworks!

Pools & Water Fun — Make waves with the whole family at Goofy’s Pool and Donald’s Pool, featuring a main pool and 2 whirlpool spas -plus daytime activities, nighttime deck parties and “dive-in” movies. Or ride a swell of excitement to an unforgettable splashdown on our AquaDuck and AquaDunk waterslides.

Destinations — Whatever port your family docks in, you’ll become an explorer on a mission of dreamlike discovery. Swim, snorkel and sunbathe amid scenic tropical beaches in the Caribbean and at our own private island in The Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay. Come face-to-face with authentic, real-world cultures and places, such as Hemingway's home on Key West, Rome’s celebrated Colosseum, awe inspiring views across the Norwegian Fjords or Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.

Port Adventures — Family activities are abundant with Disney's shore excursions - onshore activities that let everyone in the family have a premiere port-of-call experience - like sailing and snorkelling in the Caribbean, going on a glacier safari and barbecue in Norway, mastering your cooking skills in Italy, coming face-to-flipper with dolphins in The Bahamas or zip-lining in Mexico.

