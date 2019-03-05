Elsewhere is Marvel: Super Heroes United, an immense and interactive show featuring cutting-edge special effects that will bring the Incredible Hulk and Thanos to life. In this story, Thanos wreaks havoc on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and guests will move between worlds thanks to the magic of video projections, making it a truly unmissable show.



However, not everything at Marvel Summer of Super Heroes is about battles and villains. For those who enjoy thwarting their foes with the power of dance like Peter Quill, the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Dance-Off is for you. Set to Star-Lord’s favourite hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s, guests will team up with Star-Lord and Gamora when they find themselves in danger, but keep an eye out for Groot who’ll be planting his moves to help save the day.



Guests also have the chance to meet the first Avenger with Heroic Encounter: Captain America. Steve Rogers will be handing our heroic handshakes making it the perfect opportunity to grab a photo with the super soldier. And for younger visitors in your party, Heroic Face Painting is available in the park to transform little ones into their favourite Marvel characters.