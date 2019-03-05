5 Things you Need to Know About Marvel Season of Super Heroes
This spring, heroes and villains collide for Marvel Season of Super Heroes at Disneyland® Paris. This unique season of events features shows, interactive experiences and exclusive merchandise that will bring the Marvel universe directly to Walt Disney Studios Park.
You and your family will have the opportunity to join Captain America, Iron Man, and for the first time ever at Disneyland® Paris, Captain Marvel and Groot, on this epic adventure from 23 March to 16 June.
1. Heroic Adventures Await
Tony Stark is inviting you to Stark Expo: Make Way for a Better Tomorrow, an electrifying extravaganza bursting with all your favourite Marvel super heroes. The Avengers will battle the Asgardian prince Loki with Captain Marvel dropping in to save the day.
Elsewhere is Marvel: Super Heroes United, an immense and interactive show featuring cutting-edge special effects that will bring the Incredible Hulk and Thanos to life. In this story, Thanos wreaks havoc on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and guests will move between worlds thanks to the magic of video projections, making it a truly unmissable show.
However, not everything at Marvel Summer of Super Heroes is about battles and villains. For those who enjoy thwarting their foes with the power of dance like Peter Quill, the Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Dance-Off is for you. Set to Star-Lord’s favourite hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s, guests will team up with Star-Lord and Gamora when they find themselves in danger, but keep an eye out for Groot who’ll be planting his moves to help save the day.
Guests also have the chance to meet the first Avenger with Heroic Encounter: Captain America. Steve Rogers will be handing our heroic handshakes making it the perfect opportunity to grab a photo with the super soldier. And for younger visitors in your party, Heroic Face Painting is available in the park to transform little ones into their favourite Marvel characters.
2. Which heroes will be there?
During the season guests will be treated to the appearances of Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Loki, Gamora, Star-Lord and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more surprise appearances.
3. Where will the action be?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes will take place in the Walt Disney Studio Park of Disneyland® Paris. Both Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Dance-Off and Stark Expo: Make Way for a Better Tomorrow will take place several times a day in the Production Courtyard at the foot of the Hollywood Tower Hotel. Nearby at the Studio Theatre, Marvel: Super Heroes United will be performed up to five times a day.
4. Will there be souvenirs?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes will also be your opportunity to discover a range of Marvel products exclusive to Disneyland® Paris, including Marvel hero headbands which have been released for the special occasion.
5. What’s coming next?
The Marvel Universe will continue to grow with Disney’s Hotel New York becoming Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, the first Disney Hotel to showcase the thrilling world of the Avengers. With exclusive artwork and a new design, it’s sure to be a residence fit for Tony Stark himself and is scheduled to open in 2020.
Additionally, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be completely renovated and become a new Marvel-themed attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and their favourite Avengers on a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure.
Don’t miss Marvel Season of Super Heroes
Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland® Paris from 23 March to 16 June 2019, this event is not to be missed.