The Lion King and Jungle festival arrives at Disneyland® Paris between 30 June - 22 September.
This Summer, Disneyland® Paris will bring two masterpieces to life with a never-seen-before experience. Be prepared and discover the wild new season as The Lion King and Jungle Festival comes to Disneyland® Park.
The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands
Lead your pride and be prepared to relive iconic moments from The Lion King like never before. Immerse yourself in a brand new, world-exclusive stage show shaking and swaying to the sound of beating drums and hypnotic rhythms. Jump, swing and roar as a tribe of singers, dancers and acrobats dressed as Rafiki, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Nala, Mufasa and Scar brilliantly bring famous Pride Rock Anthems to life.
The Jungle Book Jive with Baloo & friends
Become the King of the Swingers at the Jungle Book Jive musical show. Embark on a colourful voyage of discovery through the Indian jungle in this musical extravaganza. Watch as four fantastic, never-before-seen worlds add a whole new twist to this classic Disney tale. Join Baloo, King Louie and friends for a jumpin’ jungle dance-along and help explorer Mickey and his crew navigate a mysterious land, and discover a larger-than-life animal kingdom.
Stomp to Timon's 'MataDance'
Stomp on over to Adventureland and join Timon and Pumbaa as you learn their ‘MataDance’. Festival vibes fill the air as you master each of Timon’s choreographed steps and Pumbaa brings the giggles as he tells his best worst jokes.
Bounce to the beat of a Djembe Joy Village
Lose yourself to the happiness of pulsating drumbeats with interactive musical moments in an African-inspired village. This is your chance to learn how to play the traditional African Djembe drum with the Djembe Academy. Keep the beat going on with a jivin’ character encounter with the king of the swingers himself, King Louie.
There’s exclusive merchandise created especially for the festival so you can take all the fun from the season home and make the magic last longer. Book your tickets to Disneyland® Paris now and experience The Lion King and Jungle Festival between 30 June - 22 September.