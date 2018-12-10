Celebrate Star Wars™ at Disneyland® Paris
Get ready, because Legends of the Force: A Celebration of Star Wars will next take place at Disneyland Paris in January 2020.
We’re currently busy planning all the surprises that’ll make it extra special – details will be revealed soon, so keep an eye out.
Here’s a glimpse of the fun that swept through the Disney Parks last time round.
Relive the greatest moments
Walt Disney Studios Park was the setting for numerous events and shows during the season. Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away gave you the chance to experience the galaxy while confronting the Dark Side with appearances from Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. This incredible show featured new scenes and characters like BB-8 and Boba Fett.
Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration a night time show reliving the most galactic moments from the saga, included new scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Each day Captain Phasma led the First Order stormtroopers in a marching procession.
Meet Star Wars legends
Mingling with characters is one of the highlights of any trip to a Disney Park, and guests visiting during Legends of the Force had the opportunity to meet a certain Wookiee for the very first time.
Epic Star Wars battles
Board a Starspeeder 1000 and take flight through a 3D adventure of iconic planets from the Star Wars saga with Star Tours: The Adventures Continue. Even if you’ve already experienced the attraction, there are numerous mission combinations to ensure each journey is unique.
Elsewhere in Disneyland Park you can still take part in a battle with an Imperial Star Destroyer in Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, one of the most popular rides at Disneyland® Paris!