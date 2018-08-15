Launched in 2016, the Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend gets bigger, better and more spectacular each year and the 2019 event will be no different. With Disney magic, characters and entertainment as you run through two Disney parks, it's sure to be your most magical and memorable run ever.

runDisney Kids Races, on September 21st, for our little runners

Disneyland Paris 5K, on September 20th

Disneyland Paris 10K, on September 21st

Disneyland Paris – Val d’Europe Half Marathon September 22nd