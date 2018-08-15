Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend
Disneyland® Paris is hosting its fourth annual Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend with events for runners of all ages from 19 to 22 September. Whether you’re after a family fun run or completing your Castle to Château Challenge, put on your trainers and discover what’s involved in this memorable weekend.
Launched in 2016, the Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend gets bigger, better and more spectacular each year and the 2019 event will be no different. With Disney magic, characters and entertainment as you run through two Disney parks, it's sure to be your most magical and memorable run ever.
runDisney Kids Races, on September 21st, for our little runners
Disneyland Paris 5K, on September 20th
Disneyland Paris 10K, on September 21st
Disneyland Paris – Val d’Europe Half Marathon September 22nd
New bibs are now available so don’t miss the chance to take part in this unforgettable event and run Disney.