Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend

Disneyland® Paris is hosting its fourth annual Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend with events for runners of all ages from 19 to 22 September. Whether you’re after a family fun run or completing your Castle to Château Challenge, put on your trainers and discover what’s involved in this memorable weekend.

FIND OUT MORE

Launched in 2016, the Disneyland® Paris Magic Run Weekend gets bigger, better and more spectacular each year and the 2019 event will be no different. With Disney magic, characters and entertainment as you run through two Disney parks, it's sure to be your most magical and memorable run ever.

runDisney Kids Races, on September 21st, for our little runners

Disneyland Paris 5K, on September 20th

Disneyland Paris 10K, on September 21st

Disneyland Paris – Val d’Europe Half Marathon September 22nd

New bibs are now available so don’t miss the chance to take part in this unforgettable event and run Disney.

BOOK NOW

Footer

Help