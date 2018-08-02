Top Tips for your Walt Disney World Holiday
Walt Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, but with a resort the same size as San Francisco, there’s lots to see and do.
Planning your trip is key to ensuring you and your family get the best out of your visit to Disney’s biggest park, and luckily there are many ways to help you on this exciting adventure.
So if you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort, Florida this autumn, read on to discover how to get the best out of your visit.
Take advantage of Disney’s planning tools
If this is your first trip to Walt Disney World it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the four theme parks and two water parks, so Disney provides free services to help. On Disney Holidays, you can download the Walt Disney Travel Company Brochure and Little Big Book of Magic with information on the parks and beyond, including shopping, entertainment, mini golf and spa access.
Rides, reservations and the resort? There’s an app for that
Launched in 2013, the My Disney Experience app is a must for anyone visiting the resort. It is a free app where guests can create profiles, make reservations, view vacation packages, plan daily itineraries, see Disney PhotoPass photos and much, much more.
But it’s most popular feature is FastPass+, which helps you skip the standby line for select rides, shows and character greetings. Before you arrive, you can check availability for experiences for each day of your visit at a single park. And after you’ve enjoyed your third experience, you can book another at a kiosk or on your device. Selections can be made 30 days in advance with a Disney Park ticket, or 60 days if you’re staying at a Disney Resort Hotel.
If you’ve missed out on booking a meal at one of the world-class Disney restaurants, be sure to use the app to check for last-minute restaurant cancellations. You can also find wait times for attractions and character greetings so not to waste time walking to certain areas throughout the day.
For those times when you do find yourself waiting in line for an attraction or character meeting, the Play Disney Parks app is perfect to pass the time. Designed with all ages in mind, the free app has themed games and can even activate special effects via hotspots only visible in the line.
All aboard the Disney Transportation service
It would be unwise to attempt to walk between the four theme parks and two water parks in the Floridian heat, and thanks to the transport options you don’t need to. The Walt Disney Resort Monorail System is comprised of three lines that travel throughout the parks and the complimentary Walt Disney World Bus Service runs throughout the parks at 20-minute intervals.
If you prefer a car over a train, the Minnie Van Service is perfect. Working with the Lyft app, you can request a car from anywhere in the resort for up to six people and each vehicle is equipped with two versatile car seats if you’re travelling with children.
Lastly, if you are staying in the resort you can reserve your spot on Disney’s Magical Express to be whisked straight from Orlando International Airport to your hotel. Between certain hours you can take advantage of the complimentary luggage delivery service so they’re in your room waiting for you.
Fun for families
Walt Disney World is perfectly equipped to give your little ones a comfortable journey they’ll never forget. Single and double prams are available to rent throughout the resort and Disney Springs either daily or for the entirety of your stay. Top tip: attach a ribbon or scarf to your pram so you can find it easily.
If you’re an adventurous parent or guardian but have a child too small for thrill rides, Rider Switch is for you. With the issued pass, one adult can wait with the non-rider (or riders) while the rest of the party enjoys the attraction. When the other adult returns, they can supervise the non-riding Guests, and the waiting adult can board the attraction without using the regular line.
With all those helpful tips you should be all set for your magical trip to Walt Disney World. For more information, be sure to keep checking the official Disney Parks blog for updates.