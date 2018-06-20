Discover Walt Disney World's New Toy Story Land
Ready, set, play! Andy’s backyard is coming to life at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with new attractions, experiences and interactive games to enjoy.
Experience adventure at Hollywood Studios in the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and pals, where you can take a ride Slinky Dog and go for a spin in a flying saucer. With 11 fun-filled acres of colourful landscape there’s much to enjoy about being shrunk to the size of a toy, so read on to find out all the ways your family can play at the brand new Toy Story Land.
The Attractions:
Among the exciting additions to Walt Disney World, two brand new attractions and one updated favourite will be delighting guests in Andy’s backyard.
Slinky Dog Dash is a family-friendly roller coaster constructed according to Andy’s hand-drawn plans with everyone’s favourite floppy-eared dachshund bending and twisting around the brightly coloured track. As riders zip around and above Toy Story Land they’ll see fantastic panoramic views of the area ensuring fun for the whole family. And be sure to pay attention as you leave the attraction, because Wheezy and Mike the tape recorder are both on-hand to entertain as you leave.
Alien Swirling Saucers brings the Pizza Planet playset to life with the green Toy Story aliens swirling through space with guests in their rocket ship. With “The Claw” hanging overhead, this space adventure features multi-colour lighting, reimagined music and sound effects so guests feel like they’re travelling through galaxies.
Toy Story Mania! is one of the most popular attractions in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and it’s received a makeover for Toy Story Land with an all-new colourful toy carnival game box entrance. Recently updated with a third track, the popular attraction will put even more guests in the carnival playset action taking aim at 3D objects – using everything from baseballs to cream pies – in a variety of whimsical, fast-paced games.
The Characters:
Of course it wouldn’t be a trip to a Disney Park without playful encounters with your favourite characters, and Toy Story Land will be no different. As well as the opportunity to meet Woody, Buzz, Jessie and pals, Sarge and the Green Army Man Drum Corps will be marching through the land several times a day to play “Sarge Says” with guests. Join the interactive boot camp to see if your little ones have what it takes to become an official recruit in Andy’s backyard.
The Souvenirs:
Designed so adults and children can take their memories home, there are many exciting additions to Walt Disney World’s merchandise. Guests can make a fashion statement with playful new headbands featuring Slinky Dog and the Toy Story aliens. A new light-up Slinky Dog will also be available alongside “I Played There” t-shirts which lets the world know you were among the first to enjoy Toy Story Land.
There are also alien-themed light-up tumblers, backpacks and mugs while passholders will receive an exclusive pin, tote bag and ornaments created especially for them. And speaking of pins, dedicated traders will have access to several new accessories with toy blocks, characters and rides.
The Restaurant:
Every playtime needs a snack break and when hunger strikes, Woody’s Lunch Box is the perfect place for on-the-go refreshments. Guests can order tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats from the walk-up window surrounded by Andy’s favourite toys and a giant vintage thermos.
So what are you waiting for? Toy Story Land is open now in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World, Florida.