Discover Walt Disney World's New Toy Story Land

The Attractions:

Among the exciting additions to Walt Disney World, two brand new attractions and one updated favourite will be delighting guests in Andy’s backyard.

Slinky Dog Dash is a family-friendly roller coaster constructed according to Andy’s hand-drawn plans with everyone’s favourite floppy-eared dachshund bending and twisting around the brightly coloured track. As riders zip around and above Toy Story Land they’ll see fantastic panoramic views of the area ensuring fun for the whole family. And be sure to pay attention as you leave the attraction, because Wheezy and Mike the tape recorder are both on-hand to entertain as you leave.

