Merry Celebrations at Disneyland® Paris
Feel the wonder of real Christmas magic coming to life, only at Disneyland® Paris from 9th November to 6th January.
Unwrap everything that makes Christmas special, in the most enchanting of seasonal settings including:
- See Disneyland® Paris Dazzle in its Festive Best
- Disney’s Christmas Parade
- Mickey’s Magical Christmas Light
- Tap, Tap, Tap along to Mickey’s Christmas Big Band
- A Fairy Tale Waltz with Disney® Princesses
- Very Merry Encounters with Santa* & Disney® Characters
- Christmas at Disney Village®: An Unforgettable Celebration!