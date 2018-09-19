Update My Account Sign out
Merry Celebrations at Disneyland® Paris

Feel the wonder of real Christmas magic coming to life, only at Disneyland® Paris from 9th November to 6th January.

Unwrap everything that makes Christmas special, in the most enchanting of seasonal settings including:

  • See Disneyland® Paris Dazzle in its Festive Best
  • Disney’s Christmas Parade
  • Mickey’s Magical Christmas Light
  • Tap, Tap, Tap along to Mickey’s Christmas Big Band
  • A Fairy Tale Waltz with Disney® Princesses
  • Very Merry Encounters with Santa* & Disney® Characters
  • Christmas at Disney Village®: An Unforgettable Celebration!
