5 Things you might not know about Disney Cruises
Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has provided millions of guests unforgettable experiences across Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. With the new 2019 itineraries announced, there is now an ever-increasing range of exciting destinations and events for the whole family to enjoy.
With so much to explore, we have created a list of five things you might not know about Disney Cruise Line.
The Aqua Duck
Disney Cruise Line was the first cruise line to have a shipboard water-coaster, called the Aqua Duck. Found aboard the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, the coaster features an exhilarating journey that takes you off the side of the ship and travels down 4 decks.
Themed Days at Sea
You can get stuck in with out-of-this-world activities and heroic meet-and-greets on our themed days at sea. On select 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean Cruises you can find an entire day dedicated to Star Wars that features a load of action-filled activities, movie marathons and a spectacular Star Wars themed stage show.
You can also catch a day dedicated to Marvel on select 5 night cruises starting in early 2019. The Marvel day features breath-taking Super Hero stunt shows, costume celebrations, and kids can become a hero and train at Marvel’s Avengers Academy in Disney’s Oceaneer Club.
Castaway Cay
If you fancy taking your cruise to the shore, there is a luxurious Disney owned private island in the Bahamas called Castaway Cay. The island is exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests and you can get involved in a range of activities whether it's snorkeling, kayaking or meeting your favourite characters. If all that action is too much, you can just kick back and relax on the beach all while enjoying delicious complimentary dishes at Air Bar BBQ. You can visit the island by going on select Bahamian or Caribbean cruises.
Entertainment
Disney Cruise Line is the only cruise line to show feature films on the same day that they are released in cinemas. So, there’s no need to worry about missing that latest Disney releases while having your own adventures on board.
If stage shows are more your thing, you can watch one of the Broadway style shows that range from original Disney musicals to fun-filled variety acts. All shows are held in the luxurious 1930’s inspired Walt Disney Theatre that is packed full of the latest technology that can handle today’s most complex productions.
The theatre isn’t the only place to watch a show, millions of Disney Cruise Line guests enjoy the vibrant and exciting fireworks display at sea every year. The skies above the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream explode with brilliant colors during “Buccaneer Blast!” – a pyrotechnic spectacular choreographed to a dramatic score featuring songs from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.
Dining
You can experience a delicious variety of dining experiences on board with an innovative rotational dining plan. Featuring three themed restaurants, guests can dine in a different venue each night with some restaurants even featuring live entertainment along with your meal.
Each ship also has their own set of themed restaurants, on the Disney Magic you can take a seat at Rapunzel’s Royal Table Magic and enjoy lively entertainment in a lantern-lit royal ballroom. While on the Disney Wonder, Tiana’s Place provides toe-tapping live jazz music and tasty southern cooking. There is also opportunity to dine in an Enchanted Garden, relive the magic of Beauty and the Beast at Lumiere’s or watch your favourite Disney characters come to life at Animator’s Palate.
