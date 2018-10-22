5 Things you might not know about Disney Cruises

Entertainment

Disney Cruise Line is the only cruise line to show feature films on the same day that they are released in cinemas. So, there’s no need to worry about missing that latest Disney releases while having your own adventures on board.

If stage shows are more your thing, you can watch one of the Broadway style shows that range from original Disney musicals to fun-filled variety acts. All shows are held in the luxurious 1930’s inspired Walt Disney Theatre that is packed full of the latest technology that can handle today’s most complex productions.

The theatre isn’t the only place to watch a show, millions of Disney Cruise Line guests enjoy the vibrant and exciting fireworks display at sea every year. The skies above the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream explode with brilliant colors during “Buccaneer Blast!” – a pyrotechnic spectacular choreographed to a dramatic score featuring songs from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

