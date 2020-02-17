Start Streaming March 24
Starting 24 March, you’ll be able to stream new Originals and more from the 5 wonderful worlds of Disney+ including The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series which takes us back to East High and a timeless live action retelling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp. You’ll also have unprecedented access to an incredible library of hit movies, new series, blasts from the past, documentaries from all over the world and Disney Channel episodes.
The Mandalorian
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
Lady and the Tramp
In Disney+’s “Lady and the Tramp”, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of “High School Musical”. With meta references and some docu-style elements, it’s a modern take on the “classic” from 15 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.
Togo
“Togo” is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 of champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead sled dog, Togo. Together, they embark on an exhilarating and uplifting adventure across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra to help transport an antitoxin serum to a small town, and it is a journey that will test his strength, courage and determination.
Diary of a Future President
Elena Cañero-Reed will one day become President of the United States, but for now, she’s navigating her first year in the jungle that is middle school. As a sixth grader in Miami, Florida with her family by her side, Elena documents the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in her trusty diary.
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.
The Imagineering Story
Given unprecedented access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Leslie Iwerks, leads the viewer on a journey behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering, the little known design and development center of The Walt Disney Company, to discover what it takes to create and build Disney theme parks around the world.
Forky Asks a Question
Forky asks important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese?
Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Final Season
The ground-breaking Emmy-winning animated series draws to a close. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the missions ahead, Ahsoka confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The timeless battle between good and evil builds to a spectacular finale in the last great conflict before the rise of the Galactic Empire.
Stargirl
“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves… and each other.
