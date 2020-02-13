Transport playtime to a suburban fantasy world where dragons are house pets and unicorns roam the streets with the Onward collection at shopDisney.
Get ready for the release of Disney and Pixar’s Onward on March 6 by getting to know the characters with this extensive collection of soft toys, homeware and stationery available at shopDisney.
Meet The Characters
Meet Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two teenage elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who set out on a fantastical adventure to bring their father back. Along the way they encounter some rather incredible creatures, who would also make great furry friends for your little ones. Whether they like elves, unicorns, manticores or dragons, Onward is sure to have us all falling in love with these mythical beings.
Explore the Collection
Your little wizards can write their very own spells with the delicately designed Onward ''Quests of Yore'' Replica Journal and Pen Set. Plus make sure they’re ready to give them a whirl with this exciting replica of Wilden Lightfoot's Wizard Staff which makes enchanted sounds and includes the Phoenix Gem which spins and lights up for hours of mystical fun.
You’ll never want to leave the house without your Onward Pin Set and Reusable Shopper, sure to make the most everyday outings a little more magical. Plus be sure to pick up the Guinevere mug, a ceramic mug shaped as the vehicle in which the Lightfoot brothers set out on their fantastical quest, a travel mug of a very different kind!
If you and your little ones are as excited as us to see this magical adventure play out then be sure to check out the playful collection at shopDisney.