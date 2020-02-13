Explore the Collection

Your little wizards can write their very own spells with the delicately designed Onward ''Quests of Yore'' Replica Journal and Pen Set. Plus make sure they’re ready to give them a whirl with this exciting replica of Wilden Lightfoot's Wizard Staff which makes enchanted sounds and includes the Phoenix Gem which spins and lights up for hours of mystical fun.

You’ll never want to leave the house without your Onward Pin Set and Reusable Shopper, sure to make the most everyday outings a little more magical. Plus be sure to pick up the Guinevere mug, a ceramic mug shaped as the vehicle in which the Lightfoot brothers set out on their fantastical quest, a travel mug of a very different kind!