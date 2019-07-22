Homeware

Everybody knows a dog’s best friend is his human, so why not treat you both at the same time? With the fun matching Dog Collar and Bracelet decorated with your favourite Disney pups, you and your pooch can walk together in synchronised style and show off your beautiful blue accessories.

Or why not woof-down a cup of tea whilst your best friend enjoys breakfast in your matching ceramic Mug and Dog Bowl, featuring a number of beloved Disney dogs and the words ‘I love my dog/human’ in the bottom. Afterwards, enjoy a morning stroll together with the Bolt inspired ‘My Dog is My Hero’ Travel Mug and our exciting Oh My Disney Dog Toys.

Choose between the set of three colourful baseball-style balls featuring Dug (Up), Winston (Feast), and Max (The Little Mermaid), complete with squeakers sure to send both you and your dog barking mad. Alternatively, if your canine companion hasn’t quite mastered fetch yet and soft toys are more your style, then be sure to check out Bolt’s beloved soft Mr Carrot squeaker, straight from the film.