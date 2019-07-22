Introducing Oh My Disney Dogs
A man’s, woman’s, boy's and girl's best friend: we are bringing you even closer to your favourite furry family members with a sprinkle of Disney magic!
With matching bowls, clothes and accessories for you and your dog, the new Oh My Disney Dogs range at shopDisney will make for a happy dog and an even happier human.
Homeware
Everybody knows a dog’s best friend is his human, so why not treat you both at the same time? With the fun matching Dog Collar and Bracelet decorated with your favourite Disney pups, you and your pooch can walk together in synchronised style and show off your beautiful blue accessories.
Or why not woof-down a cup of tea whilst your best friend enjoys breakfast in your matching ceramic Mug and Dog Bowl, featuring a number of beloved Disney dogs and the words ‘I love my dog/human’ in the bottom. Afterwards, enjoy a morning stroll together with the Bolt inspired ‘My Dog is My Hero’ Travel Mug and our exciting Oh My Disney Dog Toys.
Choose between the set of three colourful baseball-style balls featuring Dug (Up), Winston (Feast), and Max (The Little Mermaid), complete with squeakers sure to send both you and your dog barking mad. Alternatively, if your canine companion hasn’t quite mastered fetch yet and soft toys are more your style, then be sure to check out Bolt’s beloved soft Mr Carrot squeaker, straight from the film.
Stationery
Call off the hunt for next year’s school supplies because you’re sure to be top dog with this fetching set of stationery. Fill your desk with the super snuggly faux fur Max Pencil Case and never miss a playdate again with these pawsitively adorable Notebooks and Bookmarks, featuring the beloved dogs of Disney.
If this isn’t enough to get your tail-wagging be sure to have a sniff of the Disney Dogs Stationery Set because we all know ‘All You Need is Love and a Dog’ to make your day complete. You’ll never run out of stationery again with this set which includes seven different sticky note pads, two styles of sticky tabs and five colourful gel pens in black, blue, yellow, orange and red.
Clothing
Take your magical bond to the next level by coordinating outfits with your favourite canine companion in these super cute Spirit Jerseys. With all-cotton dog jerseys in 4 sizes, every dog - little or large can be a proud member of our Disney Dog squad. Don’t worry if you don’t have your own pooch, you can still represent with our own very special Disney dogs. Whatever the occasion, day or night we’ve got you covered with our playful range of Disney Dog clothing including, Tank Top, T-Shirt, Denim Jacket and Pyjamas
If you just can’t choose your favourite pup then try this soft, white-washed Denim Jacket featuring Bolt, Percy (Pocahontas), Max (The Little Mermaid) and more; just waiting to join you on your next adventure and walk with you everywhere you go. Let the pack keep you cosy at night as you cuddle up and sleep in these fun pyjamas, just exploding with puppy love.
Accessories
Why not take your favourite furry Disney characters with you everywhere you go, as you show off your paws in these soft, stylish Socks? Spot the dog of your dreams on this Mini Disney Backpack or let our Disney dogs guard your money in this ear-wagging Wallet. Complete with an exterior zipper pocket, four card slots with an ID window and even more interior storage, there is plenty of space for all your everyday essentials. With all these fabulous dog accessories there’s no doubt that you’ll be walking in style like Lady on the textured Tote-bag.
Soft Toys
If a cuddly canine companion, who will always enjoy a hug, is more what you are after, then check out these loveable fluff balls, big and small. One thing is certain, there’s a Disney dog out there fur everyone!