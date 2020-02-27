Mulan is the latest Disney classic to get the live action remake and we can't wait to be transported to China to follow the epic adventure of the characters we know and love.
Get ready to embark on this heroic quest on 27 March with the exciting new range of Mulan soft toys, accessories and collectables available at shopDisney.
A Timeless Classic
To celebrate Mulan's return to our screens, shopDisney have released a new range of products inspired by the 1998 animated film. Welcome back the most lovable, colourful characters into your home with the Mushu, Khan and Mulan soft toys.
Also, don't miss the delicately designed Mulan Classic Doll and Animator Doll bringing strength and adventure to playtime. Make sure to you have a fiery start to the day with these new Mulan mugs. Plus don’t forget the endearing Chinese army captain Li Shang, who is sure to make every quest magical.
Live Action Excitement
If you just can’t wait for the movie release, be sure to check out the exciting live action inspired range. A collection adorned with ornate designs, delicate decorations and full of inspiring bravery, we can guarantee you won’t want to miss out!
Show off you intricate artistry with the Live Action Mulan Padfolio or encourage your little ones to be a courageous hero with this Mulan Deluxe Costume for kids. Inspired by Disney's all-new movie, the three-piece set includes tunic, coordinating pants, robe outfitted with a knotted belt, panels of armour, and detailed embroidery. The perfect collection for every fan.