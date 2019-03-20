Toy Story 4 - Meet the new characters joining Woody and Buzz
This summer the toys are back on the big screen with an all-new adventure in “Toy Story 4”.
Toy Story 4 sees the return of Woody, Buzz and the whole gang, far from home, discovering new friends—and old ones—on an eye-opening road trip that takes them to unexpected places. Before the highly anticipated movie is released in cinemas, find out more about the return of the Toy Story gang and their new friends.
The Toy Story gang
Fan favorites Woody and Buzz return to our screens once again in Toy Story 4 but with very different roles. Woody is the same pull-string cowboy sheriff that Andy fell in love with years ago. But despite the fact that he’s found a new home with Bonnie and her toys, Woody is quietly struggling. For a toy who’s been with one kid year after year, change can be complicated. “It’s a whole new dynamic, which was really interesting to me. Bonnie plays differently with her toys than Andy did, and she has other toys who know her better. So, I knew that Woody wasn’t going to be her favorite” says director Josh Cooley.
Buzz returns with his skills for falling with style and his loyalty for his friends and once-rival Woody. “Buzz sees that Woody needs to make a change,” adds Cooley. “He wants to be supportive and help him out, but his efforts land him in the hands of a carnival and placed into a game booth as a prize.”
The return of Bo Peep
After being separated for years, Bo has become chipped and discarded, but her spirit is far from broken. She has grown into an adventure-seeking free spirit whose strength and sarcasm belie her delicate porcelain exterior. When she and Woody are reunited under unlikely circumstances, Bo realizes just how much she’s missed him, and can’t wait to show him what she’s been up to.
Jessie, Slinky, Rex, Hamm, and the rest also make a highly anticipated return.
It's been nine years since Toy Story 3, and we are more than excited to see the gang return to our screens along with some new friends...
Introducing Forky
An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip. “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” says Cooley. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”
Woody assumes the role of Forky’s keeper, which in the beginning, just means keeping him out of the trash. “We loved the idea of Forky,” says producer Jonas Rivera. “He doesn’t understand the rules of the world, so he doesn’t play by the rules, which really makes the story feel fun and new. But it makes life hard for Woody who’s just trying to help Forky understand the importance of his kid.”
Ducky and Bunny
Carnival prizes who are eager to be won but are rudely interrupted when they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall. “Ducky and Bunny bring a new level of fun to the ‘Toy Story’ universe,” says producer Mark Nielsen. “Their view of the world has been very singular as they go from town to town in the same booth staring out at the world. They have no moral compass because they’ve watched kid after kid spend money on a game that’s unwinnable by design. Not only are they learning bad things about human nature, they’re trapped because of it.”
Gabby Gabby and Benson
Gabby Gabby is an adorable, talking pull-string doll from the 1950s. However, a manufacturing defect in her pull-string voice box has left her sounding anything but adorable. She has spent more than 60 years forgotten in an antique store with her only companions being a band of voiceless ventriloquist dummies. Gabby Gabby knows someone will want her if only she can find a fix for her voice box.
Benson is a classic, antique ventriloquist dummy, and Gabby Gabby’s right hand. He leads a small group of ventriloquist dummies that serve as Gabby's henchmen. With no person to give them a voice, these silent toys patrol the antique store with a looming quietness that is inherently unsettling.
Duke Caboom
Duke Caboom is a 1970s toy based on Canada’s greatest stuntman. Riding his powerful Caboom stunt-cycle, Duke is always prepared to show off his stunt poses with confidence. However, Woody learns quickly that Duke has a weakness: He has never been able to do the awesome stunts advertised in his own toy commercial. For years, Duke has been sitting in an antique store, constantly reliving the failures of his tragic past.
Giggle McDimples
Giggle McDimples is a miniature plastic doll from the 1980s Giggle McDimples toy line. Giggle is Bo Peep’s best friend. Small enough to perch on Bo’s shoulder, Giggle is Bo’s confidant, supporter and advisor. “Giggle is Bo’s Jiminy Cricket—we’re able to get insight on Bo through their relationship together,” says Cooley. “Giggle is definitely the smallest toy in the Toy Story universe. She’s been stepped on, vacuumed up, and probably put up a kid’s nose in her time.”
Fans around the world thought the toys’ story had ended when Andy brought his long-loved pull-string cowboy Woody and the gang—Buzz, Jessie, Slinky, Rex and the rest—to live with Bonnie, a young friend of the family who—like Andy—has a huge imagination when it comes to her toys. But as one story ends, another begins...
