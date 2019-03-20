The Toy Story gang

Fan favorites Woody and Buzz return to our screens once again in Toy Story 4 but with very different roles. Woody is the same pull-string cowboy sheriff that Andy fell in love with years ago. But despite the fact that he’s found a new home with Bonnie and her toys, Woody is quietly struggling. For a toy who’s been with one kid year after year, change can be complicated. “It’s a whole new dynamic, which was really interesting to me. Bonnie plays differently with her toys than Andy did, and she has other toys who know her better. So, I knew that Woody wasn’t going to be her favorite” says director Josh Cooley.

Buzz returns with his skills for falling with style and his loyalty for his friends and once-rival Woody. “Buzz sees that Woody needs to make a change,” adds Cooley. “He wants to be supportive and help him out, but his efforts land him in the hands of a carnival and placed into a game booth as a prize.”