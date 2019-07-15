The cast of The Lion King attend European Premiere

With the release of Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's The Lion King less than a week away, the stars were joined by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event in London's Leicester Square.

Voice-cast members including Beyoncé (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and Billy Eichner (Timon) attended. The premiere was in support of the conservation work of HRH The Duke of Sussex through The Royal Foundation.