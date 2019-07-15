The cast of The Lion King attend European Premiere
With the release of Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's The Lion King less than a week away, the stars were joined by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event in London's Leicester Square.
Voice-cast members including Beyoncé (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and Billy Eichner (Timon) attended. The premiere was in support of the conservation work of HRH The Duke of Sussex through The Royal Foundation.
Twenty-five years after the animated original, Disney's The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born.
Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own.
The team behind the Oscar-winning songs, Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice, also attended with composer Han Zimmer.
Zimmer has returned to compose the score for this release, and was joined on the yellow carpet by music producer Pharrell Williams and South African composer Lebo M.