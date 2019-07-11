Update My Account Sign out
The Cast of The Lion King

Check out the new images for Disney’s “The Lion King” featuring voice talent with their characters.

According to the director, Jon Favreau, the performances breathe life and humanity into the story. “The casting allows for interpretation while maintaining the spirit and personality of the classic characters,” he says. The all-star lineup includes stars from film, TV, theatre and music, bringing back to the big screen iconic characters that audiences have long treasured- but in a whole new way.

Donald Glover as Simba

Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Oliver as Zazu

Alfree Woodard as Sarabi

JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala

Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, Eric Andre as Azizi, and Florence Kasumba as Shenzi

The Lion King (2019) In Cinemas now.

