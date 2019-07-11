The Cast of The Lion King

Check out the new images for Disney’s “The Lion King” featuring voice talent with their characters.

According to the director, Jon Favreau, the performances breathe life and humanity into the story. “The casting allows for interpretation while maintaining the spirit and personality of the classic characters,” he says. The all-star lineup includes stars from film, TV, theatre and music, bringing back to the big screen iconic characters that audiences have long treasured- but in a whole new way.