We think Luke Skywalker's words in the final trailer summed up the new film perfectly. The highly anticipated next installment of the saga is in cinemas now, get your tickets.

Whether (like us) you sat in a cinema at midnight, lightsaber in hand eagerly awaiting that black sky and scrolling yellow text, or maybe like a true Jedi you're practicing patience until the weekend, one thing is for sure, you do not want to miss this movie.

Buy tickets, watch the trailer, explore behind-the-scenes footage and shop Star Wars merchandise on our Star Wars: The Last Jedi page.

