Breathe... just, breathe 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered in London on December 12

The Royal Albert Hall was specially transformed into an IMAX® theatre for this one-night event, featuring cast and crew, notable celebrities and even royalty. Check out the highlights below:


  • The Elite Praetorian Guard on the red carpet in front of the Royal Albert Hall at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • C-3PO and R2-D2 on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Daisy Ridley on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Adam Driver on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • John Boyega on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Close-up of Mark Hamill being interviewed on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Oscar Isaac signing autographs on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Domhnall Gleeson on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Andy Serkis signing autographs on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Benicio del Toro signing autographs on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Laura Dem posing with two Stormtroopers on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Kelly Marie Tran on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Director Rian Johnson signing autographs on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Prince William and Prince Harry walking down the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • Prince William and Prince Harry looking at BB-8 on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /
  • BB-8 and Stormtroopers on the red carpet at the Star: Wars The Last Jedi premiere

    /

    /

    • "This is not going to go the way you think."

    We think Luke Skywalker's words in the final trailer summed up the new film perfectly. The highly anticipated next installment of the saga is in cinemas now, get your tickets.

    Whether (like us) you sat in a cinema at midnight, lightsaber in hand eagerly awaiting that black sky and scrolling yellow text, or maybe like a true Jedi you're practicing patience until the weekend, one thing is for sure, you do not want to miss this movie.

    Buy tickets, watch the trailer, explore behind-the-scenes footage and shop Star Wars merchandise on our Star Wars: The Last Jedi page.

