Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
Directed ByJ.J. Abrams
Written ByDerek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams
Produced ByKathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, Michelle Rejwan
CastCarrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Greg Grunberg, Shirley Henderson, Billie Lourd, Dominic Monaghan