Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)

12
2h 22min
19 December 2019
Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Release Date: 19 December 2019

  • Directed By

    J.J. Abrams

  • Written By

    Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams

  • Produced By

    Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, Michelle Rejwan

  • Cast

    Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Greg Grunberg, Shirley Henderson, Billie Lourd, Dominic Monaghan

