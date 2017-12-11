Update My Account Sign out
Available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download

ITUNES | GOOGLE PLAY | AMAZON | ZAVVI

Available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download

ITUNES
GOOGLE PLAY
AMAZON
ZAVVI

  •

    "BB-8, you're late!"

    Roll along with BB-8 at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi press day.

    FEATURETTE

  •

    Behind-the-Scenes Footage

    Watch thrilling behind-the-scenes footage featuring new shots of the Millennium Falcon, Rey, Luke, practical-effects creatures, fight scene training and much more.

    FEATURETTE

  • BB-9E against a dark background
    BB-9E

    /
    BB-9E

    /
  • Action-shot of Porg
    Porg

    /
    Porg

    /
  • Close-up of Leia Organa
    Leia Organa

    /
    Leia Organa

    /
  • Close-up of Rose
    Rose

    /
    Rose

    /
  • Finn with a lightsaber in the forest at night
    Finn

    /
    Finn

    /
  • Rey with a lightsaber
    Rey

    /
    Rey

    /
  • Elite Praetorian Guard in a spaceship
    Elite Praetorian Guard

    /
    Elite Praetorian Guard

    /
  • BB-8 poking his head out of a spaceship
    BB-8

    /
    BB-8

    /
  • Kylo Ren with a lightsaber
    Kylo Ren

    /
    Kylo Ren

    /
  • Close-up of Luke Skywalker
    Luke Skywalker

    /
    Luke Skywalker

    /
  • Poe Dameron in a spaceship
    Poe Dameron

    /
    Poe Dameron

    /
  • Crait
    Crait

    /
    Crait

    /
  • The First Order
    The First Order

    /
    The First Order

    /
  • Canto Bight at night
    Canto Bight

    /
    Canto Bight

    /

