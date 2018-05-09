Update My Account Sign out
Solo: A Star Wars Story - Meet the Crew

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download.

  •

    Tobias Beckett
    Beckett is a survivor, always quietly working out angles to come out ahead. He's assembled a team of specialized scoundrels to carry out risky but profitable heists.

  • Val
    A no-nonsense and occasionally prickly woman who is a crack shot with a blaster rifle, Val may be the most even-headed and capable member of Tobias Beckett's ragtag crew of scoundrels.

  • L3-37
    A "self-made droid" built from astromech and protocol parts, L3-37 is an enlightened navigator who cares deeply about droid rights.

Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon was Lando Calrissian's pride and joy. The sleek Corellian ship had been extensively modified to meet Captain Calrissian's discerning tastes.

