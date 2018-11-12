A Behind-the-scenes Look at Ralph Breaks the Internet

The Disney Princesses

It is in Oh My Disney.com where Vanellope encounters the Disney Princesses’ online avatars, bringing the iconic characters together on screen for the first time.

Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), and Kelly Macdonald (Merida), along with Sarah Silverman (Vanellope) all reprised their roles and appeared together for the first time in 2017 at D23, the biennial event for members of the official Disney fan club.

It wasn’t hard to convince the actresses to take part - “Every actress loved the idea,” said Moore - and their involvement with their characters became clear once they began recording for the film.

“As we got to work with each one of them, it became really apparent to us that they really embodied those characters. It was amazing. After each recording session, we set apart a little time where the actress would sit with our animation department to talk about the characters and the approach that they have when they play the characters.”