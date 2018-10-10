The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Palace



Before venturing into the Four Realms, the Palace, is the centre of the movie and where all the realms convene. Veering away from palaces in classic fairy tales, the look was heavily influenced by Russian design and architecture.



Within the Palace is the throne room which can see into each realm, but in order to enter Clara must get passed Cavalier (Omid Djalili) and Harlequin (Jack Whitehall), the palace guards who’d rather run away from danger than toward it.