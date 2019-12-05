Mulan
Watch the brand new Mulan trailer and find out more about the movie. In Cinemas 27 March.
Starring Liu Yifei of 2017's Once Upon A Time as the titular hero, Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China.
The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.
Mulan stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee and Jet Li and will be directed by Niki Caro.
