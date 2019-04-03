Disney's Moana (2016 Film)
Moana: The Storyline
Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from mighty demigod Maui, sails out on a daring mission across the open ocean, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds to prove herself a master wayfinder and to fulfil the ancient quest of her ancestors and save her people. Moana is set on the fictional island of Motunui in the Pacific Ocean and draws inspiration from elements of the real-life island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.
Moana Cast and Soundtrack
Moana features a star packed cast of unforgettable characters including Dwayne Johnson taking on the role of demigod Maui, Nicole Scherzinger voicing Sina, Moana’s mother, Jemaine Clement voicing Tamatoa, and newcomer Auli’l Cravalho as wayfinding adventurer Moana herself. The stunning soundtrack, written by academy award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda includes the unforgettable songs ‘How Far I’ll Go’, ‘I Am Moana’, ‘You’re Welcome’, ‘We Know the Way’, and ‘Shiny’. Moana is a timeless Disney classic.
Moana at shopDisney
Meet the Characters of Disney’s Moana
Moana
Moana is a teenager and in line to be the next chieftain of her village but she dreams of becoming a master wayfinder and to explore the vast ocean. She is voiced by Auli’I Cravalho.
Maui and Gramma Tala
Maui is a demigod, half god, half mortal and torn between the worlds of humanity and deity. Maui is voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Gramma Tala, is Moana's confidante and best friend, who shares her granddaughter's special connection to the ocean.
Heihei and Pua
Heihei and Pua are Moana's adorable, cute and sometimes mischievous sidekicks. Heihei is an innocent, clumsy rooster who enjoys pecking everything and joins Moana on her big adventure.
Pua is Moana's loyal pet pig. He's friendly, innocent and plays like a puppy.
Tamatoa and The Kakamora
Tamatoa, a self-absorbed, 50-foot crab who lives in Lalotai, the realm of monsters. Tamatoa is voiced by Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement and sings the catchy song 'Shiny' about his love of glimmering objects.
The Kakamora are an intense team of crazy, coconut-armored pirates who sail the ocean and will stop at nothing to get what they want.
Chief Tui and Sina
Chief Tui, Moana's father, is the gregarious and well-respected leader of the people of Motunui Island.
Sina, Moana’s mother, always has her daughter's back. She appreciates Moana's longing to be on the water, but also wants to protect her daughter from the fabled dangers beyond the reef. Sina is voiced by Nicole Scherzinger.