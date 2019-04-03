Disney's Moana (2016 Film)

Moana: The Storyline

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from mighty demigod Maui, sails out on a daring mission across the open ocean, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds to prove herself a master wayfinder and to fulfil the ancient quest of her ancestors and save her people. Moana is set on the fictional island of Motunui in the Pacific Ocean and draws inspiration from elements of the real-life island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

Moana Cast and Soundtrack

Moana features a star packed cast of unforgettable characters including Dwayne Johnson taking on the role of demigod Maui, Nicole Scherzinger voicing Sina, Moana’s mother, Jemaine Clement voicing Tamatoa, and newcomer Auli’l Cravalho as wayfinding adventurer Moana herself. The stunning soundtrack, written by academy award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda includes the unforgettable songs ‘How Far I’ll Go’, ‘I Am Moana’, ‘You’re Welcome’, ‘We Know the Way’, and ‘Shiny’. Moana is a timeless Disney classic.