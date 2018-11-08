The Magic Behind Mary Poppins Returns

Set 24 years after Mary Poppins, Michael Banks now has a family of his own and is working at the same bank his father and grandfather once did. A family tragedy coupled with money worries leaves Michael struggling to care for his three children, but just as the family fear things will get worse, Mary Poppins re-enters their lives.

First published in 1934, author PL Travers wrote eight books over fifty years, and the story of Mary Poppins Returns is drawn from several of these magical adventures. Director/Producer Rob Marshall explains: “It was obvious there were many more stories to be told, and once we read all the books we realized we could find a different way in. Most importantly, by emphasizing Travers’ recurring theme that as we become adults, we become disillusioned and cynical and forget how to look at life through a child’s eyes.”