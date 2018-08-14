Production begins on the new live-action Mulan

Starring Liu Yifei of 2017's Once Upon A Time as the titular hero, Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China.

The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.