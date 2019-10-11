Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Jungle Cruise

There are so many amazing movies to look forward to, and among those is the latest movie from Disney.

Jungle Cruise is a rousing adventure inspired by the classic theme-park attraction, starring Dwayne Johnson as riverboat captain Frank Wolff and and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton. Watch the brand new trailer and find out more about the movie. Coming to cinemas in 2020.

More from Disney

More Movies

      • Black Widow

        Visit the official website for Disney's Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Soul

        Visit the official website for Disney's Soul, starring Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Jungle Cruise

        Visit the official website for Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Mulan

        Visit the official website for Disney's Mulan, starring Yifei Liu and Donnie Yen. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Onward

        Visit the official website for Disney and Pixar's Onward, starring Tom Holland. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

        Visit the official website for Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, where you can find out more about the movie, watch the trailer and book tickets.

      •

        Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

        Visit the official website for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, starring Daisy Ridley. Watch the trailer, find out more and book tickets.

      •

        Frozen 2

        Visit the official website for Disney's Frozen 2, starring Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff. Watch the trailer, find out more and book tickets.

Footer

Help