Here's a helpful recap of the current location of all the Infinity Stones:

The Space Stone was last seen in Odin’s Vault towards the end of Thor: Ragnarok, spotted by the ever mischievous Loki.

The Mind Stone is still securely placed in the head of Vision at the end of Captain America: Civil War.

The Reality Stone was last seen with The Collector at the end of Thor: The Dark World.

The Power Stone was left with the Nova Corps on Xandar at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Time Stone still sits safely under guard of Doctor Strange within the Eye of Agamotto.



