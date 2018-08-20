Are You Ready For The Ultimate Showdown?
Discover how we got to Avengers: Infinity War...
Ten years in the making, spanning over fifteen films and countless characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), to say we’re excited about the new movie would be an understatement of galactic proportions.
We’ve got a complete list of films so far, including the order of release, the characters we’ve met and even your first look at those Infinity Stones…
Phase 1
-
Iron Man (2008)
-
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
-
Iron Man 2 (2010)
-
Thor (2011)
-
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
-
Avengers Assemble (2012)
Phase one of the MCU introduced some fan favourite characters while also setting up the universe for the years to come. We got our first introduction to two Infinity Stones, the Tesseract (Space Stone) in Captain America and the Mind Stone (within Loki's sceptre) in Avengers Assemble. Our final post credit scene also gave us our first look at Thanos, a looming threat who's looking to wreak havoc in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War.
Phase 2
-
Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
Phase 2 starts to show us just how big the MCU is, with new characters like Falcon, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and more. We also come across two more Infinity Stones; the Aether (the Reality Stone) in Thor: The Dark World and the Power Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Phase 3
-
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Black Panther (2018)
Phase 3 has seen the biggest shake-up to the MCU to date. Civil War left the allegiances between the Avengers fractured, while the introduction of Doctor Strange brought the mystic arts to the universe. Add in Spider-Man and Black Panther and things are really starting to heat up (oh and did we mention Thor losing his hammer and new look?). Doctor Strange also featured another Infinity Stone, the Time Stone hidden in the Eye of Agamotto, bringing our running total up to 5... which leaves one (the Soul Stone) still to be discovered.
With so much having happened it's hard to imagine what more could shake the greatest collection of superheroes. Unless an intergalactic tyrant hell-bent on collecting all six Infinity Stones makes his way to Earth...
...oh.
Here's a helpful recap of the current location of all the Infinity Stones:
The Space Stone was last seen in Odin’s Vault towards the end of Thor: Ragnarok, spotted by the ever mischievous Loki.
The Mind Stone is still securely placed in the head of Vision at the end of Captain America: Civil War.
The Reality Stone was last seen with The Collector at the end of Thor: The Dark World.
The Power Stone was left with the Nova Corps on Xandar at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.
The Time Stone still sits safely under guard of Doctor Strange within the Eye of Agamotto.