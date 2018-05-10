The world’s most Incredible family is back!
It’s been nearly 14 years since Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles flew into our lives and so what better time to revisit the family of Supers.
To help remind you what we loved about the Incredible family and to get ready for Incredibles 2 we’ve compiled a list of the crime-fighting family and their super powers.
Helen Parr, known in the Super world as Elastigirl, hung up her supersuit to raise the family with husband Bob, leaving their crime-fighting days behind them. But when she’s tapped to lead a campaign to bring the Supers back into the spotlight, she finds she can still bend, stretch and twist herself into any shape needed to solve the trickiest of mysteries.
Bob Parr cherishes his days as Mr. Incredible—a popular Super with mega-strength and the power to singlehandedly take out the bad guys. Ever since Supers were outlawed, Bob’s been mostly lying low, raising the family alongside his wife Helen. But when she’s called on to stretch her super skills and hopefully change the public perception of Supers for the better, Bob must manage the household on his own, which calls for a completely different set of super powers.
Jack-Jack Parr, the baby of the family, likes to sit back with a bottle and a good story. Well-versed in gibberish with a penchant for throwing food, Jack-Jack seems like a typical toddler, but he just might turn out to be the most powerful Parr in the household.
Violet Parr, the firstborn of the Parr clan, is an introverted and intelligent 14-year-old teen that doesn’t quite fit in with the normal crowd. Socially awkward, outspoken and sarcastic, Violet plays her teenager role to perfection—all while secretly mastering her super powers of invisibility and creating force fields. A Super at heart, Violet can’t help her urge to fight crime alongside her family.
Dashiell Parr is a 10-year-old boy—restless, relentless, curious—with the remarkable power of super speed. Dash sports a hearty sense of adventure and a boundless supply of energy. He’d love nothing more than to show off his special skills and fight a few bad guys along the way—and doesn’t understand why he has to keep his powers a secret.
Lucius Best is not only Bob’s best friend, he’s a fellow-former Super who’s so chill, he can make ice with the point of a finger. But even when he’s not fighting crime as Frozone, Lucius is all about style. He has a quick wit and a cool, can-do attitude - and he wouldn’t think twice about breaking out his supersuit if it could help bring Supers out of hiding.