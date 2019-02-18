With a film like Mary Poppins Returns, there are no boundaries or rules on the world the practically perfect nanny can create. With endless possibilities, the team decided to build as many real sets and props as they could, including Mary’s parrot head umbrella which can actually turn its head and blink.

“We’ve got three kids and we all felt like the kids [were] going to have a much better time talking to a parrot head umbrella that can actually talk to them,” John Myhre told OhMyDisney.com. “There’s one that’s been made that is completely auto-animatronic; I guess you could say it’s a little nod to the original Mary Poppins, but this one is very sophisticated.”

And instead of using traditional green screens, giant props were built first and then later painted green. “Director Rob Marshall wanted a stage design that was a reflection of the songs and covers, so there are giant books and all sorts of fantastic things that we actually built and painted green to let the cast interact in that world,” Myhre explains.

Costume Design – Black Panther - Ruth E. Carter