Everything You Need To Know About Captain Marvel

A new hero takes flight

With so many comic book stories and powerful characters to choose from, the film reveals why Captain Marvel is so important to the wider MCU. The beginning finds Larson’s unique character already in possession of her powers but with no recollection of her past on Earth as Carol Danvers.

“At the beginning of the movie, we find Captain Marvel fighting on behalf of the Kree in the Skrull war. She doesn’t have any memory of her life as a human,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told OhMyDisney. “The movie is sort of about her ending up, over the course of this adventure, back on earth, and realizing that she has these human origins that are tied to much bigger aspects of that war. So, in many ways, it’s a classic Marvel origin story, but told in reverse.”