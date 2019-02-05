Everything You Need To Know About Captain Marvel
This spring go back to the 1990s with Captain Marvel, the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a single female lead, starring Brie Larson.
Get the lowdown on the character, story and creators behind Captain Marvel.
A new hero takes flight
With so many comic book stories and powerful characters to choose from, the film reveals why Captain Marvel is so important to the wider MCU. The beginning finds Larson’s unique character already in possession of her powers but with no recollection of her past on Earth as Carol Danvers.
“At the beginning of the movie, we find Captain Marvel fighting on behalf of the Kree in the Skrull war. She doesn’t have any memory of her life as a human,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told OhMyDisney. “The movie is sort of about her ending up, over the course of this adventure, back on earth, and realizing that she has these human origins that are tied to much bigger aspects of that war. So, in many ways, it’s a classic Marvel origin story, but told in reverse.”
Casting Captain Marvel
Introducing a brand new superhero to the big screen meant finding an actor who could fit seamlessly into the MCU and portray its most powerful force, and that was Academy Award-winning actress, Brie Larson.
“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining the MCU, we pitched her the idea for the film,” recalls Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comic, and one of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con.”
“These films are part of what’s shaping our culture, who we are, what morals we value. It’s incredible,” explains Larson. “I don’t think that I fully understood the scope of what it meant in the cultural zeitgeist until the announcement came out that I was going to be playing Captain Marvel. I’ve slowly started to grasp the vastness and levity of it all.”
Supporting stars
While the titular character may be new to many, there are several familiar faces returning for the action-adventure. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns after a brief post-credit cameo in Avengers: Infinity War, but this Fury is very different to the one we know.
Samuel L. Jackson revealed hints of what we can expect to uncover including “the origin of what happened to his eye, possibly.” Jackson continued: “You’ll find out that he does have family that’s referenced. There’s backstory that we haven’t talked about before; where he’s from and what he’s done. There are times when he actually humanly reacts to things with fear and awe before he learns to control his emotions in another way.”
Also returning is Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), as well as Ronan (Lee Pace) and Korath (Djimon Hounsou) from 2014’s Guardian of the Galaxy.
Allies and the Starforce
While struggling to recover her lost memories, something sparks in Danvers when reunited with her loyal friend Maria Rambeau, a fellow former test fighter pilot. Actress Lashana Lynch explained the special dynamic between the two and the impact it makes: “There’s a certain energy that you share with your friends that you can’t get anywhere else, and [Captain Marvel] has these flashes of the feeling. It’s only through conversations and through [Rambeau] giving her some history about herself, that it all comes flashing back.”
For centuries the Krees have been warring with another alien race, the Skrulls, and Jude Law stepped up to take on the role of the Kree Starforce Commander. “Before this film, it kind of felt like a party you’ve heard about for years, and you know and admire all the people who go, and then you suddenly realize that you haven’t had an invitation yet,” says Law. “So to get an invitation is a good feeling, and to be part of the things that I admire and love is a thrill.”
Earth’s mightiest hero
With so many characters in the MCU, there is a wide range of superheroes who could be selected to have their own dedicated film. However, in Jackson’s eyes, Captain Marvel was the perfect choice. “She’s pretty much the strongest character in terms of someone with powers; they’re up against some really, really tough odds right now, as we saw throughout ‘Infinity War’. So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of.”