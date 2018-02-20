Discover Wakanda from Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Pouncing into theatres with a record-breaking weekend, Black Panther is the number one film in the world.
The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe took home the fifth biggest opening in box office history. With a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and people rushing to cinemas across the globe, both critics and fans agree that this film is not to be missed.
Discover everything you need to know with our spoiler-free summary before you see the film:
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” picks up exactly where “Captain America: Civil War” leaves off. The film tackles the story of T’Challa who's a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Black Panther, and the legacy that comes with it. However, T’Challa’s is tested as ruler and hero in a way that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world in jeopardy.
Wakanda is a fictional independent African nation that is also the most technologically-developed in the world. Wakanda has hidden its true form, cloaked by advanced technology, protecting itself and its inhabitants, thus secluding it from the rest of the world.
The country is one of the few places where Vibranium is found. The near-indestructible metal is what makes up Captain America’s shield, and possessing that precious substance supercharged Wakanda’s technological and cultural development.
Check out our gallery of Wakanda's residents:
Wakanda has hidden and isolated itself for a reason, to protect from those after the country’s precious resource, Vibranium. The substance powers most of Wakanda’s futuristic technology which is what makes it so valuable.
Discover all of this and more when you visit Wakanda on screen. Black Panther is available on DVD, Blu Ray and digital download now.