Discover everything you need to know with our spoiler-free summary before you see the film:



Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” picks up exactly where “Captain America: Civil War” leaves off. The film tackles the story of T’Challa who's a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Black Panther, and the legacy that comes with it. However, T’Challa’s is tested as ruler and hero in a way that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world in jeopardy.

Wakanda is a fictional independent African nation that is also the most technologically-developed in the world. Wakanda has hidden its true form, cloaked by advanced technology, protecting itself and its inhabitants, thus secluding it from the rest of the world.