Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has appeared in more MCU movies than any other character, and he’s come a long way since Iron Man. After becoming Iron Man, Stark transformed from a self-described ‘genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist’ to a man determined to be a force for good, and he’s faced many foes from every end of the universe to within the Avengers themselves.

Along with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Iron Man was unwittingly taken into space to battle The Children of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Only he and Nebula (Karen Gillan) survived ‘the snap’, and Avengers: Endgame will pick up where that left off, with Tony stranded in space.