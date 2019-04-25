Aladdin – All We Know About the Cast and the Characters

Find out everything you need to know about the vibrant live-action 'Aladdin', the cast and the characters.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin. The exciting tale of a penniless scoundrel, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Guy Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”