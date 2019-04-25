Aladdin – All We Know About the Cast and the Characters
Find out everything you need to know about the vibrant live-action 'Aladdin', the cast and the characters.
A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin. The exciting tale of a penniless scoundrel, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Guy Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”
Aladdin and the Genie
Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, a charming street rat from the streets of Agrabah. Aladdin is eager to leave his life of petty thievery behind, believing he is destined for greater things.
Four time Grammy award winner Will Smith plays the Genie, a shape-shifting blue entity confined to an oil lamp. The Genie is a colourful and larger-than-life presence with the ability to grant wishes. Through his relationship with Aladdin he comes to understand the true meaning of friendship.
Jasmine and Dalia
Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful, courageous and self-determined daughter, longs to experience life beyond the palace walls and use her title to better serve the people of Agrabah. Jasmine will be played by Naomi Scott.
Jasmine’s handmaiden and the girlfriend she confides in, Dalia is funny, sassy and carefree by nature. While she lives among the people of Agrabah, she spends most of her time at the palace and keeps close tabs on the princess. Dalia will be played by Nasim Pedrad.
Jafar and Hakim
Marwan Kenzari plays the role of Jafar, the Sultan’s Royal Vizier and a cunning and powerful sorcerer who is frustrated with the Sultan’s passive stance on Agrabah’s future. Jafar devises a plan to assume the throne himself.
Jafar’s right hand man, Hakim, oversees the palace guards and will be played by Numan Acar.
Sultan and Prince Anders
The Sultan, ruler of the fictitious port city of Agrabah, is a wise and respected leader and a loving and devoted father but is over-protective of his daughter. He is focused on finding a suitable husband for the princess. The Sultan will be played by Navid Negahba.
Billy Magnussen will play a new role of Prince Anders. A handsome and arrogant but bumbling and dim-witted suitor from Skånland who hopes to wed the princess.