Introducing Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction collection

A new monthly collectable series for 2020 available exclusively from shopDisney and Disney Store.

If Minnie is your favourite mouse and you’re a fan of the magic and wonder of Disney parks then step this way as you’re going to love this new collection as the fashion icon Minnie Mouse explores the Disney parks. Each month a new limited edition plush of Minnie will be released with Minnie sporting an extra special outfit inspired by an attraction from Disney theme parks. It’s like someone heard our two true loves and mashed them together.

Alongside the monthly plush there’s also a bag, pin set, mug and Minnie ears all themed around the same Disney parks attraction making Minnie Mouse, The Main Attraction, your new monthly obsession.

Launching exclusively at shopDisney and Disney Store, we’re sure you’re going to fall for the Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction collection.