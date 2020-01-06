Introducing Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction collection
A new monthly collectable series for 2020 available exclusively from shopDisney and Disney Store.
If Minnie is your favourite mouse and you’re a fan of the magic and wonder of Disney parks then step this way as you’re going to love this new collection as the fashion icon Minnie Mouse explores the Disney parks. Each month a new limited edition plush of Minnie will be released with Minnie sporting an extra special outfit inspired by an attraction from Disney theme parks. It’s like someone heard our two true loves and mashed them together.
Alongside the monthly plush there’s also a bag, pin set, mug and Minnie ears all themed around the same Disney parks attraction making Minnie Mouse, The Main Attraction, your new monthly obsession.
Launching exclusively at shopDisney and Disney Store, we’re sure you’re going to fall for the Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction collection.
February 18th - Pirates of the Carribean
The second release see’s Minnie ready for swashbuckling adventures in a look inspired by the infamous Pirates Of The Caribbean attraction at Disney Parks. Her beige dress has a skull and ships wheel print detail, finished with a black lace trim, mirrored on her bow which is pinned with a gold skull motif. Minnie is sporting a golden tone across her ears and body and her look is finished with black gloves. Complete your February Minnie Main Attraction Collection with the pin set, mug, ears and bum bag and you’re ready to take to the high seas and embark on a Pirates Of The Caribbean adventure.
January 18th - Space Mountain
The first release see’s Minnie ready for blast off in her futuristic sparkly dress inspired by the Space Mountain attraction at Disney Parks. Minnie is wearing a white dress that resembles the shapes and colours of Space Mountains infamous building design and her ears and arms have a space themed purple, pink and blue galaxy hue. Complete your January collection with the pin set, mug, ears and rucksack and you’re ready for your Space Mountain adventure.