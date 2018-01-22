Minnie Mouse Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
In celebration of her 90th anniversary the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoured Minnie Mouse with an official star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
The star was dedicated next to the iconic El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles and the event was attended by Disney Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and lifelong Minnie Devotee, Katy Perry.
“Minnie Mouse has been a star and a fashion icon since she first burst onto the scene in the ground-breaking animated classic, Steamboat Willie,” said Bob Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO. “We’re thrilled to see her cultural influence and many achievements recognized with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”
“Minnie embodies iconic. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion,” said Katy Perry. “To this day, no one rocks a bow, the colour red, or a polka dot quite like her. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many, and she does it with the effortless bat of an eyelash. I am delighted to be part of honouring Minnie and her magic with a star on the Walk of Fame.”
Minnie Mouse is one of Hollywood’s most recognised global stars, delighting kids and families for generations. Loved for her infectious, upbeat personality, Minnie’s iconic style has also made her a muse for fashion designers, artists and fans around the globe. Her classic polka dot look has been constantly reimagined by the fashion industry from her early pill-box flower hat, which influenced ladies’ hat trends, to her famous bow and ears.