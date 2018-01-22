Minnie Mouse Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In celebration of her 90th anniversary the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoured Minnie Mouse with an official star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

The star was dedicated next to the iconic El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles and the event was attended by Disney Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and lifelong Minnie Devotee, Katy Perry.

