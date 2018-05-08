Cultural Icons Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Mickey Mouse

This year is a very important year in the history of the mouse that started it all and some of the world’s most famous faces have come together to celebrate and pay tribute to the cultural impact Mickey Mouse has had on the world. In support of children’s charity Together for Short Lives, icons from the worlds of fashion, film, music, TV and sport have been photographed by noted photographer RANKIN in a range of portraits released to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.