Cultural Icons Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Mickey Mouse
This year is a very important year in the history of the mouse that started it all and some of the world’s most famous faces have come together to celebrate and pay tribute to the cultural impact Mickey Mouse has had on the world. In support of children’s charity Together for Short Lives, icons from the worlds of fashion, film, music, TV and sport have been photographed by noted photographer RANKIN in a range of portraits released to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.
Over 25 famous faces including iconic model Heidi Klum, Star Wars™ hero Mark Hamill and television legend Phillip Schofield have been photographed for the limited edition book which is being exclusively sold on eBay with all proceeds going to Together for Short Lives, the UK charity that speaks out for all children in palliative care.
Echoing Mickey Mouse’s personality as a ‘true original’, Together for Short Lives believe that each child is unique and has the right to lead enriching lives with their families. Barbara Gelb OBE, CEO for Together for Short Lives added ‘Happy anniversary Mickey Mouse, and thank you – your support for our charity is priceless’.