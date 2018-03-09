Update My Account Sign out
Disney x Opening Ceremony 

Forget Paris, New York or Milan; US fashion brand Opening Ceremony launched its latest collection at Disneyland Resort.

They’re known for their conceptional ready to wear collections and this year they teamed up with the most infamous Mouse in town for the launch of ‘Mickey the True Original’ – a global celebration of Mickey’s heritage, personality and status as a pop-culture icon

Disney x Opening Ceremony Collection

The collection is a fashion forward take on leisure wear featuring hoodies, dresses, jackets and tee-shirts emblazoned with Mickey silhouettes, vintage Disneyland souvenir patches and multi coloured styles

"Mickey inspires dreams to become reality, no matter how wacky, tender, or impractical." - Humerto + Carol

It’s been 40 years since Disneyland Resort has held a fashion show and Mickey and Minnie joined the models on the runway to showcase stunning one of a kind outfits from the new collection.

For a closer look at the fresh and fun fashions featuring the infamous mouse, check out the entire Disney x Opening Ceremony collection.

