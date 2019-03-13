START STREAMING MARCH 24 - KEEP ME UPDATED START STREAMING MARCH 24 - KEEP ME UPDATED Mickey Mouseand Friends Mickey Mouse is an icon and ‘true original’ His global influence, infectious positivity and timeless style make him a dependable pal for life.Whether on his own or with his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy Duck and Chip’n’Dale, Mickey shares his adventures with us all and shows the true meaning of long lasting friendship. You May Like Explore Mickey and Friendsat shopDisney SHOP NOW Magic Awaitsat Disneyland® Paris BOOK TICKETS NOW DISNEY+ SHOP MOVIES SHOWS PARKS Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube