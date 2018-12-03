Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Looking for gifts which are practically perfect in every way? Or perhaps presents which will go down like a spoonful of sugar?

Then step this way to shopDisney which has more Mary Poppins Returns gifts than you can fit in a magical carpet bag.

SHOP THE COLLECTION

Collectibles & Keepsakes

If you’re a collector then you’re in luck as shopDisney has three beautiful items which we just know you’re going to love.

Take tea-time up a level with this delightful set of teapot, cups and saucers in a striking stylised design featuring images of Mary, kites and umbrellas and make it snow with this beautiful snow globe with sculpted figures of Mary and Jack in the countryside surrounded by the infamous animated characters. Perfect gifts to treasure.

Practically Perfect Gifts

If you’re looking to add some Poppins to your every day then step this way! We particularly love the range of practically perfect bags from designer Danielle Nicole. The bags are bursting with whimsy and wonder featuring a penguin or kite design and brilliantly capturing the feel of the movie. Alongisde the bag is a whole range of other delights from notebooks, to mugs, jewellery and more including Mary's infamous parrot umbrella.

Footer

Help