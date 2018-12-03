Looking for gifts which are practically perfect in every way? Or perhaps presents which will go down like a spoonful of sugar?
Then step this way to shopDisney which has more Mary Poppins Returns gifts than you can fit in a magical carpet bag.
Collectibles & Keepsakes
If you’re a collector then you’re in luck as shopDisney has three beautiful items which we just know you’re going to love.
Take tea-time up a level with this delightful set of teapot, cups and saucers in a striking stylised design featuring images of Mary, kites and umbrellas and make it snow with this beautiful snow globe with sculpted figures of Mary and Jack in the countryside surrounded by the infamous animated characters. Perfect gifts to treasure.
Practically Perfect Gifts
If you’re looking to add some Poppins to your every day then step this way! We particularly love the range of practically perfect bags from designer Danielle Nicole. The bags are bursting with whimsy and wonder featuring a penguin or kite design and brilliantly capturing the feel of the movie. Alongisde the bag is a whole range of other delights from notebooks, to mugs, jewellery and more including Mary's infamous parrot umbrella.