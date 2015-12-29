Who are the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who will have their own TV series on Disney+?

Wanda, Vision, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Loki aren’t the only characters to be given their own series. You can also look forward to seeing Hawkeye, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), Talos, Nick Fury and James Rhodes in action on their own series, plus we have some new characters to introduce you to.

Other Marvel Original TV series and movies coming to Disney+

There are so many exciting Marvel shows in production, and we’ll keep this page updated with the latest announcements and release dates. Here’s a glimpse of what’s to come:

Black Widow: scheduled for release on 9 July 2021 via Disney+ Premier Access

Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

What If: scheduled for release in summer 2021

Marvel Studios’ first animated series will explore some intriguing hypothetical situations within the MCU, reimagining famous events from the movies in unexpected ways. Don’t worry, it’s just daydreaming – nothing that happens in this show will have a knock-on effect for your favourite characters, but it’s fun to imagine them in new scenarios. Jeffrey Wright will play Uatu The Watcher, who will be our guide through the series, with big stars reprising their superhero roles.

Ms Marvel: scheduled for release in 2021

Iman Vellani plays Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, a teenager living in Jersey City who realises she has polymorphic powers. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in at home and at school until she gets super powers of her own, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. But will these powers make her life any easier?

Hawkeye: scheduled for release in late 2021

Jeremy Renner is back as skilled archer, Hawkeye, who is getting his own series based after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

She-Hulk: release TBC

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

Moon Knight: release TBC

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy will star in this series about a complex vigilante Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.

Secret Invasion: release TBC

This series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Ironheart: release TBC

This series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

We hope you’re as excited as us, and looking forward to the new Marvel content coming to Disney+. Keep an eye out for more updates coming soon!