* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
* Terms and Conditions Apply | €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.
Published: April 2021
Marvel on Disney+: latest shows, release dates, series in production
Disney+ is the streaming home of all things Marvel, with every TV series and movie available to stream, all in one place. But with so many great characters and stories to choose from, where do you start – and how do you keep track of all the new entertainment coming your way?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide:
Which Marvel Original TV series and movies are available on Disney+ right now?
Disney+ is the streaming home of Marvel, so you can enjoy all of your favourite films here, including Iron Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and The Avengers. Watch them in timeline order or mix it up – all the films are available to stream whenever you want them. You’ll also find all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to binge-watch, as well as the Marvel Legacy Animation series, including Spider-Man and Ant-Man shorts.
WandaVision
Marvel Studios’ first ever Disney+ original series, WandaVision, has proved compulsive viewing, with its sitcom influences and unpredictable twists. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star as superhero couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision caught in a fantasy land. They are living idealised surburban lives, but then begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems… Every episode of WandaVision is available to stream now.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Following on from the events of Avengers: Endgame, this six-part series picks up after the retirement of Steve Rogers, in the search for his successor. Episodes will be released weekly and will follow Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes on an epic global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience. It stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the title roles, alongside Emily Van Camp as former SHIELD agent, Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Zemo.
What are the next Marvel Original TV series to be released on Disney+?
Loki starts streaming on 11 June
Ready for trouble? Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as God of Mischief, Loki, for this series, which picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. We’ll follow Loki travelling through time, as he steps out of his brother’s shadow and heads up the Time Variance Authority. The series will also star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant.
Who are the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who will have their own TV series on Disney+?
Wanda, Vision, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Loki aren’t the only characters to be given their own series. You can also look forward to seeing Hawkeye, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), Talos, Nick Fury and James Rhodes in action on their own series, plus we have some new characters to introduce you to.
Other Marvel Original TV series and movies coming to Disney+
There are so many exciting Marvel shows in production, and we’ll keep this page updated with the latest announcements and release dates. Here’s a glimpse of what’s to come:
Black Widow: scheduled for release on 9 July 2021 via Disney+ Premier Access
Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena and Rachel Weisz as Melina.
What If: scheduled for release in summer 2021
Marvel Studios’ first animated series will explore some intriguing hypothetical situations within the MCU, reimagining famous events from the movies in unexpected ways. Don’t worry, it’s just daydreaming – nothing that happens in this show will have a knock-on effect for your favourite characters, but it’s fun to imagine them in new scenarios. Jeffrey Wright will play Uatu The Watcher, who will be our guide through the series, with big stars reprising their superhero roles.
Ms Marvel: scheduled for release in 2021
Iman Vellani plays Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, a teenager living in Jersey City who realises she has polymorphic powers. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in at home and at school until she gets super powers of her own, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. But will these powers make her life any easier?
Hawkeye: scheduled for release in late 2021
Jeremy Renner is back as skilled archer, Hawkeye, who is getting his own series based after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.
She-Hulk: release TBC
This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.
Moon Knight: release TBC
Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy will star in this series about a complex vigilante Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.
Secret Invasion: release TBC
This series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Ironheart: release TBC
This series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.
We hope you’re as excited as us, and looking forward to the new Marvel content coming to Disney+. Keep an eye out for more updates coming soon!