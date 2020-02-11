Lady and the Tramp

In this timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, one of the greatest love stories ever told, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home. Life is good for Lady, an overachieving American Cocker Spaniel who resides in an upscale suburban neighborhood. Her owners, Jim Dear and Darling, spoil her daily and her neighbors, Jock, an eccentric and outspoken Scottish Terrier and Trusty, a world-weary Bloodhound and retired police dog, are always within barking distance. But when a baby enters the picture, Lady is no longer the center of attention, and the arrival of cat-loving Aunt Sarah only complicates matters. Lady soon finds herself alone on the streets in an unwelcoming part of town. Fortunately, Tramp steps in, and the streetwise mongrel is quick to teach her the ways of the world. Before long, the prim and proper pure bred and the fast-talking mutt are partaking in moonlight strolls in the park and romantic spaghetti dinners by candlelight. Tramp savors the independence of a world without leashes or fences alongside his roguish friends, the sassy and vivacious Peg and bad boy Bull, but Lady misses the comfort and safety of a family, and soon both must decide where – and with whom – they belong. Seamlessly combining live action and photorealistic animation, “Lady and the Tramp” is a heartwarming romantic adventure the whole family will enjoy.