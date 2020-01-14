Start Streaming March 24
Everything you need to know about Disney+
Disney+ will launch on March 24, bringing you Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, all in one place. Sign up for £5.99 / €6.99 a month,
or £59.99 / €69.99 a year. (Terms & Conditions apply.)
And now, we’ve combined epic storytelling with endless possibilities. Discover even more reasons to love Disney+.
You can access Disney+ on a broad range of devices, so watch the way you want on your TV, laptop, tablet, phone, consoles and more. Plus, you’ll be able to stream 4 different stories on 4 screens at once. Set up multiple profiles, so everyone can enjoy a personalised viewing experience. And download any series or film to keep you company when you travel or commute.
Delight in new releases and rediscover your favourites – there are no ads, no hidden fees, and you can cancel at any time.
Exclusive Originals
Series and films you’ll only find on Disney+
- The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars Series.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes us back to the real-life East High once again.
- Lady and the Tramp, a timeless live-action retelling of the 1955 animated classic.
- Togo, an exhilarating and uplifting adventure of a man and his lead sled dog, set in the winter of 1925.
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a documentary series where Jeff uncovers how even the most deceptively simple everyday objects have astonishing backstories.
The stories you love. All in one place
Hit films, new series, blasts from the past, documentaries from all over the world and thousands of Disney Channel episodes – you’ll have unprecedented access to an incredible library of stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.
With countless new series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, plus epic documentaries from National Geographic coming in the first year of launch, Disney+ is a streaming platform for ground-breaking Originals too.
So make sure you mark March 24 on your calendar and sign up for Disney+ below to find out more.
Start Streaming March 24. £5.99 / €6.99 a month