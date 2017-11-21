The internet offers amazing opportunities for entertainment, discovery, learning and communication. Use this page to learn more about how to help your child safely get the best from the net.

The best way to know what your child is doing online is to ask. Whether you ask other parents, an Internet-savvy friend, or your child about how they use the Internet asking the right questions will help you understand what your child is doing online so you can make sure they are making safe online choices.



Spend time surfing the Web with your child. This is a great way to learn about what types of interactions your child is having online. Being aware of the risks your child faces, and communicating frequently with your child about these risks, will help develop their judgment and responsibility and make it easier for them to talk to you about any situations they may run into.