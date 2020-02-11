High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Welcome to East High’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical, where a new era of high school kids and their new drama teacher attempt to remake history on stage, nearly 15 years after the Disney Original Movie was filmed there. Taking on the roles of Gabriella, Troy and the rest of the original characters are Nini, a rising star fresh out of theater camp; Ricky, Nini’s skateboarding ex-boyfriend who joins the theater department to win her back; E.J., Nini’s posh and easy-on-the-eyes new love interest; and Gina, the ambitious new transfer student with skeletons in her closet and theater in her bones. Performing new material and remakes of classic HSM songs, these aspiring actors from East High are determined to bring their meta-version of High School Musical to the stage, along with all the real-life drama that wasn’t in the original script!