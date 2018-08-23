Disney Your Halloween

If you like a sprinkle of cute with your Halloween decorations then this collection is for you. The Halloween Mickey Plush see’s the infamous mouse masquerading as a werewolf for spooky season with a bushy tail and fangs. Team Mickey with Minnie who is dressed as a cat with long black tail, orange dress details and little grey cat ears for the ultimate Halloween pairing. We also particularly love the Mickey Trick-or-Treat Bowl which glows in the dark and is perfect for filling with treats for your guests this Halloween.