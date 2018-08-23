Ghouls unite!
For fans of fright, shopDisney has a wickedly wonderful collection of ghastly goodies perfect for the all hallows time of year. Add some spook to your collections this Halloween with ranges from Disney, Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion.
Disney Your Halloween
If you like a sprinkle of cute with your Halloween decorations then this collection is for you. The Halloween Mickey Plush see’s the infamous mouse masquerading as a werewolf for spooky season with a bushy tail and fangs. Team Mickey with Minnie who is dressed as a cat with long black tail, orange dress details and little grey cat ears for the ultimate Halloween pairing. We also particularly love the Mickey Trick-or-Treat Bowl which glows in the dark and is perfect for filling with treats for your guests this Halloween.
Hocus Pocus Collection
If you’re as obsessed with The Sanderson Sisters as we are then you’ll be grabbing your broom and flying high at the new collection available at shopDisney. We particularly love the vibrant handbag featuring specially created art work of the infamous trio in bright, bold colours and the Hocus Pocus cauldron mug which is perfect for concocting your own potions… or just drinking coffee from this Halloween. Amuck Amuck Amuck!
The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
If Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie are more your Halloween aesthetic then check out the Nightmare Before Christmas range at shopDisney. From highly detailed soft toys of all your favourite characters from the movie to this Jack Skellington face mug with grave stone spoon to clothing for adults including a stunning Sally dress, all your spooky wishes have been granted.
Haunted Mansion Range
If you’ve ever visited the Haunted Mansion attraction at a Disney theme park then this collection is for you, if you dare. Bring home one of the 999 happy haunts that reside in the mansion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the attraction in the form of cute collectables, decorations and clothing. The frightfully cool grandfather clock is sculptured on the clock from the attraction and features glow in the dark details, fingers as hands and a snake pendulum.