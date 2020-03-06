Start Streaming March 24
Get to Know High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The spirit of High School Musical is back, this time as a mockumentary musical series, with new characters, new storylines, new songs, and of course, new drama.
If you can't wait to watch the show then you're in luck as Disney Channel are going back to East High this weekend so you can relive the best Wildcat moments.
Here's everything you can expect from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ready to stream on Disney+ from March 24.
When Tim Federle, the show’s creator, began casting High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, he knew right away that he definitely wanted one thing: Real teenagers. After combing through hundreds of audition tapes, Federle was able to assemble what can best be described as the dream team. From owning High School Musical lunch boxes to being cast in school productions of the show, this cast grew up on High School Musical and were beyond excited to be a part of the series. “It’s really special,” remarked Sofia Wylie, who plays resident dancer and fashionista, Gina. “I feel so lucky to be a part of something I’ve grown up watching and that’s close to my heart.
Whilst still paying tribute to the movies’ amazing legacy, the team explored both remixing versions of beloved songs as well as composing new songs. Upon learning that Olivia Rodrigo (who plays the protagonist Nini) was a songwriter, Federle gave her a shot to write her own composition for the show. “Three days later, she turned around a song that Regina Spektor would want to write, which was so special,” shared Federle.
Of course, fans of the originals will also be excited to hear that the series contains High School Musical Easter eggs galore! As a result of filming in the original setting, they also discovered that many props from the original films were just tucked away and available for use. Federle shared, “It was like descending upon a museum. We would just grab things and make the show and it was so much fun.” These props included Sharpay’s original pink microphone and a backpack that used to belong to Zac Efron, just to name a few.
At the end of the day, if there’s one thing this group felt the most passionate about, it was the show’s heartwarming centre. Larry Saperstein, who plays Big Red, had this to share, “You get to see every character go on this journey where they find the people that make them spark and make them excited to be themselves. Even though all of us are completely different, it’s about finding this family.”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available exclusively on Disney+.
