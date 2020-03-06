Get to Know High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The spirit of High School Musical is back, this time as a mockumentary musical series, with new characters, new storylines, new songs, and of course, new drama.



If you can't wait to watch the show then you're in luck as Disney Channel are going back to East High this weekend so you can relive the best Wildcat moments.

Here's everything you can expect from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ready to stream on Disney+ from March 24.

When Tim Federle, the show’s creator, began casting High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, he knew right away that he definitely wanted one thing: Real teenagers. After combing through hundreds of audition tapes, Federle was able to assemble what can best be described as the dream team. From owning High School Musical lunch boxes to being cast in school productions of the show, this cast grew up on High School Musical and were beyond excited to be a part of the series. “It’s really special,” remarked Sofia Wylie, who plays resident dancer and fashionista, Gina. “I feel so lucky to be a part of something I’ve grown up watching and that’s close to my heart.