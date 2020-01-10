Calling all collectors! Introducing the Frozen 2 Charm collection – this year’s must have monthly release jewellery collection showcasing the icy charm and forest enchantment from Frozen 2.

The twelve part jewellery collection is available exclusively at shopDisney and Disney Store with the first release on 26th January, followed by a new release at the end of each month.

Inspired by everyone’s favourite Snow Queen and her pals from Arendelle, each month of the Frozen 2 Charm collection celebrates a different character with bespoke artwork created exclusively for the collection. Each character charm is accompanied by a beautiful diamond shaped glass colour charm which compliments the character artwork exquisitely. With a new charm releasing each month to add to your bracelet, it’s the perfect birthday gift for any Frozen fan.