Calling all collectors! Introducing the Frozen 2 Charm collection – this year’s must have monthly release jewellery collection showcasing the icy charm and forest enchantment from Frozen 2.
The twelve part jewellery collection is available exclusively at shopDisney and Disney Store with the first release on 26th January, followed by a new release at the end of each month.
Inspired by everyone’s favourite Snow Queen and her pals from Arendelle, each month of the Frozen 2 Charm collection celebrates a different character with bespoke artwork created exclusively for the collection. Each character charm is accompanied by a beautiful diamond shaped glass colour charm which compliments the character artwork exquisitely. With a new charm releasing each month to add to your bracelet, it’s the perfect birthday gift for any Frozen fan.
January - Elsa
Start your collection with the icy-cool, snowflake shaped Elsa charm, accompanied with a beautiful blue diamond shaped colour charm releasing on 25th January.
The Collection
Explore the complete collection below and be sure to keep your eyes out for the release of the final three charms later this year. Collect all the Frozen 2 charms and by the end of the year your bracelet will be adorned with 24 colourful charms featuring all your favourite characters from Frozen 2.
Alongside your first charm, be sure to pick up one of the two-sized bracelets to house your enchanted charm collection, with one for adults and one for kids, you and your little ones can showcase all 12 months on your beautiful matching bracelets.
Visit shopDisney to start your collection from Saturday 25th January when the first charm releases.