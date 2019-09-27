Yes that's right, Elsa and Anna have arrived at shopDisney, The Official Home of Frozen 2 Product!
It’s time to let go of everything, grab your reindeer and head on over to shopDisney as it’s finally time to get ready for a whole new adventure with our favourite Snow Queen, Elsa.
As her Kingdom is under threat, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey, determined to discover the origin of her magical powers. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much but now she must hope they are enough.
We all know that an exciting new adventure calls for a regal new wardrobe and why not decorate the Ice Castle while you’re at it, because here at shopDisney we have it all. From exclusive costumes and accessories for the kids, to stunningly elegant apparel and homeware, we have a collection full of extravagant, ice-cool treats for everyone.
Exclusive Frozen 2 Costumes
Let your little ones live out their dreams in our awe-inspiring costumes, each with highly intricate and delicate detailing straight from Arendelle. With a choice of looks for both Anna and Elsa, your little ones can channel their favourite princesses, with the highest-quality costumes you won’t find anywhere else!
Playtime with your Favourite Frozen Characters
Anna, Elsa and the crew can all keep you company in the exciting lead up to the release of Frozen 2 as not only do we have super soft figures all ready for warm hugs, but we also have our Anna and Elsa Classic Dolls and Animator Dolls eagerly waiting for playtime. As always, you’ll get the best quality, official products from shopDisney which you won’t find anywhere else.
Arendelle Apparel and Accessories
If you like warm hugs as much as Olaf then check out our Frozen inspired apparel and accessories complete with everything you need for your winter wardrobe. Wrap up warm with our beautiful blue Frozen Hat and Scarf with intricate Elsa detailing, and prepare for whatever weather we might face in the up and coming adventure with our super Winter Coat; sure to protect you wherever Elsa and Anna might take us next.
Staying cosy will be easy with our extensive apparel range including Frozen Pyjamas, Onesie, Robe and Hoodie – sure to keep you warm whatever the occasion. Plus don’t forget your favourite Frozen belongings for the sensational journey ahead with our stunningly crafted Rolling Luggage case, a must have for the busy festive season.
Homeware Fit for an Ice Palace
Bring the globally adored Frozen magic to your home just in time for Christmas, with Ornaments, Mugs and more. Or pick up one of our Frozen Throws to keep you cosy on the sofa whilst you cuddle up with your favourite characters, with our all new soft toys.
Build your anticipation for our favourite friends return to our screens, by checking out our extensive range of products fit for a queen, a princess, a reindeer or even a super-kind Snowman.