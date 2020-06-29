You Got A Friend In Me: 11 Best Buddies on Disney +
There’s nothing quite like that feeling of spending time with your bestie. You can finish each other’s sentences, make each other cry laughing and you know all of their embarrassing secrets, so you can be sure they won’t reveal yours!
It’s World Friendship Day on 30th July, so what better way to celebrate than with 11 of the best friendships right here on Disney+? We recommend you ring your best mate straight afterwards too…
Genie and Aladdin
The Genie knew he was going to be friends with Aladdin early on – he even burst out of his lamp on their first meeting singing, “You Ain’t Never Had a Friend like Me!”. But it’s only at the very end of the film that we realise how strong their friendship really is. Good old Al insists on the ultimate act of selflessness, using his last wish to grant the Genie his freedom. What an amazing pal.
Mary and Bert
When you’re practically perfect in every way, just like Mary Poppins is, you need someone you can lean on. Bert is the ideal friend – always there on every street corner to make you smile and take you on magical adventures by jumping through chalk paintings. He can even turn a boring job like sweeping chimneys into a song and dance number. Who couldn’t use a mate like that?!
Woody and Buzz
Once Woody stopped wasting his time being jealous he realised that Space Ranger Buzz was the best friend he’d never had. The pair have been inseparable ever since, heroically swooping in to save each other in difficult moments. Their loyalty never wavers, no matter the circumstances they land in. They even join forces to save Forky when they’d much rather not bother!
Timon and Pumbaa
We had no idea that warthogs and meerkats had so much in common, but these two get on like a house on fire. Plus they’re so in sync they even managed to come up with one of the most uplifting songs of all time, Hakuna Matata – it’s a problem free philosophy, and we love it! The pair have now become break-out stars, with their own TV series. Take that, Simba.
Pooh and Piglet
Another scientifically unlikely friendship, this time between a bear and a little pig – but it really works! Of course they love their other pals, Tigger, Eeyore and Rabbit too and the nicest thing about Winnie is that he’s never afraid to tell his mates how much they mean to him. “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside," he says, neatly summing the whole thing up.
Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian
Despite knowing that their girl is way out of her depth trying to become a human, guppy fish Flounder and lobster Sebastian never leave her side. They have differing styles of friendship – Flounder is all about pure-head-down-loyalty, while Sebastian is a bit more showy, even putting together an underwater orchestra to convince her to stay in the sea. But both love her just as much.
Mickey and Goofy
Sometimes it’s the oldest friendships that mean the most and this one has certainly stood the test of time – Goofy and Mickey go way back to 1932! They’ve had all sorts of fun days out together, and even though Mickey loves Minnie he always finds time for Goofy. We all know that dogs are a man’s best friend, but it turns out they can be brilliant buddies to mice too!
Elsa and Anna
There are so many reasons to love Frozen, the ice would melt before we had chance to list them all. Elsa and Anna’s sibling bond comes under a lot of strain during the film, but you know their love will overcome any challenge, and they will fight for each other right till the very end. They will also sing amazing songs along the way, which can only be a great thing, right?
Mike and Sully
Technically they’re monsters, but there’s nothing scary about these two, really! And it’s easy to see why they’re friends – they’re both in the same line of work, scaring children, but they’re also open to spiritual growth – after all they do make friends with a little girl called Boo and end up going to great lengths to protect her. These two are going to be BFFs for ever.
Han Solo and Chewbacca
We imagine that co-piloting a spaceship must be quite the bonding experience. That certainly seems to be the case for Han and Chewie, whose friendship survives adventures all over the galaxy. And even in the most high-octane moments, when the adrenaline is pumping, they still find time for a few sarcastic comments at each other’s expense – that’s true friendship!
Captain America and Bucky Barnes
Even superheroes need a shoulder to cry on, and Bucky is much more than just a sidekick to Captain America, aka Steve Rogers. As you might expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the stakes are high, and while there’s time for banter and laughs, there are plenty of life-and-death moments where the pair can prove their loyalty to each other. This is a bromance if ever we saw one.